Garland, TX
1508 Axe Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1508 Axe Drive

1508 Axe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1508 Axe Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Devonwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Garland includes ceiling fans, central heat/air, appliances, laminate and vinyl flooring, W/D connections and a fenced-in backyard. The home is in north Garland, near Weaver Elementary School and Bradfield Park and Community Pool! It's also just a short drive to Downtown Garland, full of historic charm with shopping, dining and entertainment.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 Axe Drive have any available units?
1508 Axe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1508 Axe Drive have?
Some of 1508 Axe Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 Axe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1508 Axe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 Axe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1508 Axe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1508 Axe Drive offer parking?
No, 1508 Axe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1508 Axe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 Axe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 Axe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1508 Axe Drive has a pool.
Does 1508 Axe Drive have accessible units?
No, 1508 Axe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 Axe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1508 Axe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

