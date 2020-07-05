Rent Calculator
Home
Garland, TX
1505 E INTERSTATE 30
Last updated September 15 2019 at 10:28 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1505 E INTERSTATE 30
1505 East Interstate 30
·
No Longer Available
Location
1505 East Interstate 30, Garland, TX 75043
Amenities
patio / balcony
cable included
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
cable included
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Unit is right on pool and is one of the nicest complexes in that area Lake and parks are walking distance, Fireplace and breakfast bar, ground floor unit. picture tour search, basic cable included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1505 E INTERSTATE 30 have any available units?
1505 E INTERSTATE 30 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1505 E INTERSTATE 30 have?
Some of 1505 E INTERSTATE 30's amenities include patio / balcony, cable included, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1505 E INTERSTATE 30 currently offering any rent specials?
1505 E INTERSTATE 30 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 E INTERSTATE 30 pet-friendly?
No, 1505 E INTERSTATE 30 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1505 E INTERSTATE 30 offer parking?
No, 1505 E INTERSTATE 30 does not offer parking.
Does 1505 E INTERSTATE 30 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 E INTERSTATE 30 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 E INTERSTATE 30 have a pool?
Yes, 1505 E INTERSTATE 30 has a pool.
Does 1505 E INTERSTATE 30 have accessible units?
No, 1505 E INTERSTATE 30 does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 E INTERSTATE 30 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1505 E INTERSTATE 30 does not have units with dishwashers.
