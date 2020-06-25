All apartments in Garland
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:46 AM

1504 Lakewood Drive

1504 Lakewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1504 Lakewood Drive, Garland, TX 75042
Freeman

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
gym
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
concierge
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Garland includes ceiling fans, laminate and vinyl flooring, W/D connections, appliances, a one-car garage with a carport, and a fenced-in backyard. The home is located near area establishments including Kroger, Planet Fitness, Pollo Regio, Resistol Hats, plus Freeman Elementary School, Golden Meadows Elementary School, Bussey Middle School and several parks.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 Lakewood Drive have any available units?
1504 Lakewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1504 Lakewood Drive have?
Some of 1504 Lakewood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 Lakewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Lakewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Lakewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1504 Lakewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1504 Lakewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1504 Lakewood Drive offers parking.
Does 1504 Lakewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 Lakewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Lakewood Drive have a pool?
No, 1504 Lakewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1504 Lakewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1504 Lakewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Lakewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1504 Lakewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

