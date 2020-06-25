1504 Lakewood Drive

Amenities

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Garland includes ceiling fans, laminate and vinyl flooring, W/D connections, appliances, a one-car garage with a carport, and a fenced-in backyard. The home is located near area establishments including Kroger, Planet Fitness, Pollo Regio, Resistol Hats, plus Freeman Elementary School, Golden Meadows Elementary School, Bussey Middle School and several parks.



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.



