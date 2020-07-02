Rent Calculator
1502 Town Bluff St
1502 Town Bluff Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1502 Town Bluff Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Shorehaven
Amenities
pet friendly
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brick Home in Garland! - Real nice brick home on a large corner lot. Two living areas with a wbfp in the second living area that would make a great den or gameroom. Call to view today!
(RLNE4881448)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1502 Town Bluff St have any available units?
1502 Town Bluff St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 1502 Town Bluff St currently offering any rent specials?
1502 Town Bluff St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 Town Bluff St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1502 Town Bluff St is pet friendly.
Does 1502 Town Bluff St offer parking?
No, 1502 Town Bluff St does not offer parking.
Does 1502 Town Bluff St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1502 Town Bluff St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 Town Bluff St have a pool?
No, 1502 Town Bluff St does not have a pool.
Does 1502 Town Bluff St have accessible units?
No, 1502 Town Bluff St does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 Town Bluff St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1502 Town Bluff St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1502 Town Bluff St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1502 Town Bluff St does not have units with air conditioning.
