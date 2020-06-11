Rent Calculator
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1501 E Interstate 30
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:42 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1501 E Interstate 30
1501 East Interstate 30
·
No Longer Available
Location
1501 East Interstate 30, Garland, TX 75043
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 bath Condo. 3rd floor with covered balcony. Appliances include
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1501 E Interstate 30 have any available units?
1501 E Interstate 30 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1501 E Interstate 30 have?
Some of 1501 E Interstate 30's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1501 E Interstate 30 currently offering any rent specials?
1501 E Interstate 30 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 E Interstate 30 pet-friendly?
No, 1501 E Interstate 30 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1501 E Interstate 30 offer parking?
No, 1501 E Interstate 30 does not offer parking.
Does 1501 E Interstate 30 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 E Interstate 30 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 E Interstate 30 have a pool?
Yes, 1501 E Interstate 30 has a pool.
Does 1501 E Interstate 30 have accessible units?
No, 1501 E Interstate 30 does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 E Interstate 30 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1501 E Interstate 30 has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
