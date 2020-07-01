All apartments in Garland
1458 Shorehaven Drive

1458 Shorehaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1458 Shorehaven Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Shorehaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
TERRIFIC 3 BEDROOM HOME!! VERY SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH WHITE CABINETS AND LARGE UTILITY ROOM. VERY PRIVATE LARGE BACKYARD WITH WOOD FENCE, AND PRETTY TREES. 1 CAR GARAGE. APP FEE $40. AVAILABLE NOW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1458 Shorehaven Drive have any available units?
1458 Shorehaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1458 Shorehaven Drive have?
Some of 1458 Shorehaven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1458 Shorehaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1458 Shorehaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1458 Shorehaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1458 Shorehaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1458 Shorehaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1458 Shorehaven Drive offers parking.
Does 1458 Shorehaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1458 Shorehaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1458 Shorehaven Drive have a pool?
No, 1458 Shorehaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1458 Shorehaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 1458 Shorehaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1458 Shorehaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1458 Shorehaven Drive has units with dishwashers.

