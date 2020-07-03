Rent Calculator
Last updated April 11 2019 at 9:41 PM
1418 Kingsbridge Drive
1418 Kingsbridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1418 Kingsbridge Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Holford
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nice 4 bedroom home with pool. Wood floor in living room and dining room. Granite kitchen counters. Garage converted into a 4th bedroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1418 Kingsbridge Drive have any available units?
1418 Kingsbridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1418 Kingsbridge Drive have?
Some of 1418 Kingsbridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is 1418 Kingsbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1418 Kingsbridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 Kingsbridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1418 Kingsbridge Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1418 Kingsbridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1418 Kingsbridge Drive offers parking.
Does 1418 Kingsbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1418 Kingsbridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 Kingsbridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1418 Kingsbridge Drive has a pool.
Does 1418 Kingsbridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1418 Kingsbridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 Kingsbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1418 Kingsbridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
