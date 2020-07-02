Rent Calculator
Garland, TX
1417 Arendale
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:06 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1417 Arendale
1417 Arendale Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1417 Arendale Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Northlake
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home in Garland ISD! - Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath Garland home. Call to view today!
(RLNE5652942)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1417 Arendale have any available units?
1417 Arendale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 1417 Arendale currently offering any rent specials?
1417 Arendale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 Arendale pet-friendly?
Yes, 1417 Arendale is pet friendly.
Does 1417 Arendale offer parking?
No, 1417 Arendale does not offer parking.
Does 1417 Arendale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 Arendale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 Arendale have a pool?
No, 1417 Arendale does not have a pool.
Does 1417 Arendale have accessible units?
No, 1417 Arendale does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 Arendale have units with dishwashers?
No, 1417 Arendale does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1417 Arendale have units with air conditioning?
No, 1417 Arendale does not have units with air conditioning.
