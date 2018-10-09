Rent Calculator
1414 Sunscape Way
1414 Sunscape Way
1414 Sunscape Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
1414 Sunscape Way, Garland, TX 75043
Shores
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1414 Sunscape Way have any available units?
1414 Sunscape Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1414 Sunscape Way have?
Some of 1414 Sunscape Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1414 Sunscape Way currently offering any rent specials?
1414 Sunscape Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 Sunscape Way pet-friendly?
No, 1414 Sunscape Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1414 Sunscape Way offer parking?
Yes, 1414 Sunscape Way offers parking.
Does 1414 Sunscape Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1414 Sunscape Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 Sunscape Way have a pool?
No, 1414 Sunscape Way does not have a pool.
Does 1414 Sunscape Way have accessible units?
No, 1414 Sunscape Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 Sunscape Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1414 Sunscape Way has units with dishwashers.
