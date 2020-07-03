Beautifully remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home located on a quiet culdesac. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and new appliances. Updated bathrooms. New flooring throughout. Large fenced backyard. 1 car garage with large driveway. Tenant pays all utilities. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1410 Pueblo Court have any available units?
1410 Pueblo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 Pueblo Court have?
Some of 1410 Pueblo Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 Pueblo Court currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Pueblo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.