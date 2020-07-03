1410 Pueblo Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home located on a quiet culdesac. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and new appliances. Updated bathrooms. New flooring throughout. Large fenced backyard. 1 car garage with large driveway. Tenant pays all utilities. No pets.