Last updated October 9 2019 at 8:18 PM

1410 Pueblo Court

1410 Pueblo Court · No Longer Available
Location

1410 Pueblo Court, Garland, TX 75040
Northlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home located on a quiet culdesac. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and new appliances. Updated bathrooms. New flooring throughout. Large fenced backyard. 1 car garage with large driveway. Tenant pays all utilities. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 Pueblo Court have any available units?
1410 Pueblo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 Pueblo Court have?
Some of 1410 Pueblo Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 Pueblo Court currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Pueblo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Pueblo Court pet-friendly?
No, 1410 Pueblo Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1410 Pueblo Court offer parking?
Yes, 1410 Pueblo Court offers parking.
Does 1410 Pueblo Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1410 Pueblo Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Pueblo Court have a pool?
No, 1410 Pueblo Court does not have a pool.
Does 1410 Pueblo Court have accessible units?
No, 1410 Pueblo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Pueblo Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1410 Pueblo Court has units with dishwashers.

