All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1406 Guildford Street.
Garland, TX
/
1406 Guildford Street
Last updated April 16 2020 at 6:57 AM
1406 Guildford Street
1406 Guildford Street
No Longer Available
Location
1406 Guildford Street, Garland, TX 75044
Holford
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
open floor plan 3 bedrooms and two full baths, two livings and two dining, upgraded: kitchen granite counter top,
laminate floor, swimming pool, open patio enjoy your summer at the swimming
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1406 Guildford Street have any available units?
1406 Guildford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1406 Guildford Street have?
Some of 1406 Guildford Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1406 Guildford Street currently offering any rent specials?
1406 Guildford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 Guildford Street pet-friendly?
No, 1406 Guildford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1406 Guildford Street offer parking?
No, 1406 Guildford Street does not offer parking.
Does 1406 Guildford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1406 Guildford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 Guildford Street have a pool?
Yes, 1406 Guildford Street has a pool.
Does 1406 Guildford Street have accessible units?
No, 1406 Guildford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 Guildford Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1406 Guildford Street has units with dishwashers.
