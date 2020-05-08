1402 Meadow Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters oven stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming ONE story Family home is move in ready! with 3 Bedrooms, with great closet space, 2 full bath and big living area and open kitchen, with 2 car garage and 2 car front parking. Great Tile Work in Living, Kitchen and bathrooms, and Brand New Carpet in all Bedrooms, plus Fresh Paint. New Stainless Steel appliance, and Wood Blinds all around the house. Beautiful cabinets and Granite Counter Tops in the kitchen, plus in Bathrooms. This one is clean and immaculate inside! Like Beautiful House. Ceiling Fans, Lighting Fixtures and much more. Spacious open floor plan!. Great Back yard. MUST SEE .