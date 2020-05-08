All apartments in Garland
1402 Meadow Way

Location

1402 Meadow Way, Garland, TX 75042
Golden Meadows

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming ONE story Family home is move in ready! with 3 Bedrooms, with great closet space, 2 full bath and big living area and open kitchen, with 2 car garage and 2 car front parking. Great Tile Work in Living, Kitchen and bathrooms, and Brand New Carpet in all Bedrooms, plus Fresh Paint. New Stainless Steel appliance, and Wood Blinds all around the house. Beautiful cabinets and Granite Counter Tops in the kitchen, plus in Bathrooms. This one is clean and immaculate inside! Like Beautiful House. Ceiling Fans, Lighting Fixtures and much more. Spacious open floor plan!. Great Back yard. MUST SEE .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 Meadow Way have any available units?
1402 Meadow Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1402 Meadow Way have?
Some of 1402 Meadow Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 Meadow Way currently offering any rent specials?
1402 Meadow Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 Meadow Way pet-friendly?
No, 1402 Meadow Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1402 Meadow Way offer parking?
Yes, 1402 Meadow Way offers parking.
Does 1402 Meadow Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 Meadow Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 Meadow Way have a pool?
No, 1402 Meadow Way does not have a pool.
Does 1402 Meadow Way have accessible units?
No, 1402 Meadow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 Meadow Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1402 Meadow Way has units with dishwashers.

