Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1402 Deepwood Drive
Last updated June 15 2019 at 10:40 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1402 Deepwood Drive
1402 Deepwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1402 Deepwood Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Northlake
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Completed remodel single story home. Huge back yard with a lot of trees. New Fridge , washer and dryer are staying with the lease . Top of line design and plenty of space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1402 Deepwood Drive have any available units?
1402 Deepwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1402 Deepwood Drive have?
Some of 1402 Deepwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1402 Deepwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1402 Deepwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 Deepwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1402 Deepwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1402 Deepwood Drive offer parking?
No, 1402 Deepwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1402 Deepwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1402 Deepwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 Deepwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1402 Deepwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1402 Deepwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1402 Deepwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 Deepwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1402 Deepwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
