1336 Parkmont Drive
Last updated May 29 2019 at 5:58 AM
1336 Parkmont Drive
1336 Parkmont Drive
No Longer Available
Location
1336 Parkmont Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Parkmont
Amenities
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bed room on one side, master bed room on another side, garage converted to be either a bed room or a den.
5 bed room 2 bath or 4 bed room 2 bath with den
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1336 Parkmont Drive have any available units?
1336 Parkmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1336 Parkmont Drive have?
Some of 1336 Parkmont Drive's amenities include garage, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1336 Parkmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1336 Parkmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1336 Parkmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1336 Parkmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1336 Parkmont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1336 Parkmont Drive offers parking.
Does 1336 Parkmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1336 Parkmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1336 Parkmont Drive have a pool?
No, 1336 Parkmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1336 Parkmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 1336 Parkmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1336 Parkmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1336 Parkmont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
