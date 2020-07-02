All rooms have laminate floor. Granite counter top. Smooth top ranch. Built in microwave. Solar tuner skylight. huge covered carport. Covered patio. Perfect location. Close to highway and shopping malls.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 1329 Paris Drive have?
Some of 1329 Paris Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
