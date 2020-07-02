All apartments in Garland
Last updated January 20 2020 at 11:24 AM

1329 Paris Drive

1329 Paris Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1329 Paris Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Carriagehouse

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
All rooms have laminate floor. Granite counter top. Smooth top ranch. Built in microwave. Solar tuner skylight. huge covered carport. Covered patio. Perfect location. Close to highway and shopping malls.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1329 Paris Drive have any available units?
1329 Paris Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1329 Paris Drive have?
Some of 1329 Paris Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1329 Paris Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1329 Paris Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1329 Paris Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1329 Paris Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1329 Paris Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1329 Paris Drive offers parking.
Does 1329 Paris Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1329 Paris Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1329 Paris Drive have a pool?
No, 1329 Paris Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1329 Paris Drive have accessible units?
No, 1329 Paris Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1329 Paris Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1329 Paris Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

