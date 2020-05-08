Rent Calculator
Garland, TX
/
1317 Burke Drive
1317 Burke Drive
1317 Burke Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1317 Burke Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Estates-Heights
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Cute home with a large, fenced backyard. Remodeled in 2016.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1317 Burke Drive have any available units?
1317 Burke Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1317 Burke Drive have?
Some of 1317 Burke Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1317 Burke Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Burke Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Burke Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1317 Burke Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1317 Burke Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1317 Burke Drive offers parking.
Does 1317 Burke Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 Burke Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Burke Drive have a pool?
No, 1317 Burke Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Burke Drive have accessible units?
No, 1317 Burke Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Burke Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 Burke Drive has units with dishwashers.
