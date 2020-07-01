Rent Calculator
1306 Tanager Ln
1306 Tanager Ln
1306 Tanager Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1306 Tanager Lane, Garland, TX 75042
Williams
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Garland Home for Lease!! -
(RLNE3947150)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1306 Tanager Ln have any available units?
1306 Tanager Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 1306 Tanager Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1306 Tanager Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 Tanager Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1306 Tanager Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1306 Tanager Ln offer parking?
No, 1306 Tanager Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1306 Tanager Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 Tanager Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 Tanager Ln have a pool?
No, 1306 Tanager Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1306 Tanager Ln have accessible units?
No, 1306 Tanager Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 Tanager Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1306 Tanager Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1306 Tanager Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1306 Tanager Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
