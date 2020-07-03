Rent Calculator
All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1301 Sam Houston Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1301 Sam Houston Dr
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:26 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1301 Sam Houston Dr
1301 Sam Houston Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Garland
Location
1301 Sam Houston Drive, Garland, TX 75042
Golden Meadows
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute Duplex in Garland! - Very nice duplex unit near schools. Garland ISD! Large master bedroom. Living room with wbfp. Call to view today!
(RLNE5143503)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1301 Sam Houston Dr have any available units?
1301 Sam Houston Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 1301 Sam Houston Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Sam Houston Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Sam Houston Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1301 Sam Houston Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1301 Sam Houston Dr offer parking?
No, 1301 Sam Houston Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1301 Sam Houston Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 Sam Houston Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Sam Houston Dr have a pool?
No, 1301 Sam Houston Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1301 Sam Houston Dr have accessible units?
No, 1301 Sam Houston Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Sam Houston Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 Sam Houston Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 Sam Houston Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1301 Sam Houston Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
