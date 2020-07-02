Rent Calculator
13 Winding Creek Trail
13 Winding Creek Trail
13 Winding Creek Trail
Location
13 Winding Creek Trail, Garland, TX 75043
Club Hill
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13 Winding Creek Trail have any available units?
13 Winding Creek Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13 Winding Creek Trail have?
Some of 13 Winding Creek Trail's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13 Winding Creek Trail currently offering any rent specials?
13 Winding Creek Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Winding Creek Trail pet-friendly?
No, 13 Winding Creek Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 13 Winding Creek Trail offer parking?
Yes, 13 Winding Creek Trail offers parking.
Does 13 Winding Creek Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Winding Creek Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Winding Creek Trail have a pool?
No, 13 Winding Creek Trail does not have a pool.
Does 13 Winding Creek Trail have accessible units?
No, 13 Winding Creek Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Winding Creek Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Winding Creek Trail has units with dishwashers.
