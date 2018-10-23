All apartments in Garland
125 W Bancroft Drive

125 West Bancroft Drive · No Longer Available
Location

125 West Bancroft Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Coomer Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Garland home offers spacious living room, 3 beds, 2 baths, nice kitchen with breakfast area and a dining area. Pet is accepted on a case-by-case basis. Come and see!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 W Bancroft Drive have any available units?
125 W Bancroft Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 W Bancroft Drive have?
Some of 125 W Bancroft Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 W Bancroft Drive currently offering any rent specials?
125 W Bancroft Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 W Bancroft Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 W Bancroft Drive is pet friendly.
Does 125 W Bancroft Drive offer parking?
Yes, 125 W Bancroft Drive offers parking.
Does 125 W Bancroft Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 W Bancroft Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 W Bancroft Drive have a pool?
No, 125 W Bancroft Drive does not have a pool.
Does 125 W Bancroft Drive have accessible units?
No, 125 W Bancroft Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 125 W Bancroft Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 W Bancroft Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

