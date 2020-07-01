1240 W Avenue D

Amenities

ALL BILLS PAID! ONLY $1050 mo. MOVE IN SPECIAL! Move in by April 15 and get HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!! Newly rehabbed first floor 2 bedroom apartment in Garland with fresh paint and wide planked vinyl wood look flooring throughout home. Kitchen beautifully remodeled with granite countertops with tile backsplash and white shaker cabinetry. New dishwasher, stove and Refrigerator included. All black appliances that make the kitchen Pop with color. Centrally located in Garland across from Garland High School. Two units available.