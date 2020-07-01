All apartments in Garland
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

1240 W Avenue D

1240 West Avenue D · No Longer Available
Location

1240 West Avenue D, Garland, TX 75040
Hiland

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
ALL BILLS PAID! ONLY $1050 mo. MOVE IN SPECIAL! Move in by April 15 and get HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!! Newly rehabbed first floor 2 bedroom apartment in Garland with fresh paint and wide planked vinyl wood look flooring throughout home. Kitchen beautifully remodeled with granite countertops with tile backsplash and white shaker cabinetry. New dishwasher, stove and Refrigerator included. All black appliances that make the kitchen Pop with color. Centrally located in Garland across from Garland High School. Two units available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 W Avenue D have any available units?
1240 W Avenue D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1240 W Avenue D have?
Some of 1240 W Avenue D's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 W Avenue D currently offering any rent specials?
1240 W Avenue D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 W Avenue D pet-friendly?
No, 1240 W Avenue D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1240 W Avenue D offer parking?
No, 1240 W Avenue D does not offer parking.
Does 1240 W Avenue D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1240 W Avenue D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 W Avenue D have a pool?
No, 1240 W Avenue D does not have a pool.
Does 1240 W Avenue D have accessible units?
No, 1240 W Avenue D does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 W Avenue D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1240 W Avenue D has units with dishwashers.

