1221 Wedgecrest Lane
Last updated September 9 2019 at 11:05 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1221 Wedgecrest Lane
1221 Wedgecrest Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1221 Wedgecrest Lane, Garland, TX 75040
Meadow Crest
Amenities
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained home in a quiet neighborhood. Will not lat long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1221 Wedgecrest Lane have any available units?
1221 Wedgecrest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 1221 Wedgecrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1221 Wedgecrest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 Wedgecrest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1221 Wedgecrest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1221 Wedgecrest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1221 Wedgecrest Lane offers parking.
Does 1221 Wedgecrest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 Wedgecrest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 Wedgecrest Lane have a pool?
No, 1221 Wedgecrest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1221 Wedgecrest Lane have accessible units?
No, 1221 Wedgecrest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 Wedgecrest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1221 Wedgecrest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1221 Wedgecrest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1221 Wedgecrest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
