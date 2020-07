Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Fabulous totally remodeled one story home. Luxury vinyl plunk all over the house. Kitchen features beautiful granite counter top, brand new stainless steel appliances and new faucet. Fresh paint inside and out. Granite in both bathrooms. Close to school. Don't miss it. Credit at least 580, monthly income at least 3 times the rent.