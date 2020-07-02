All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1215 Cove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1215 Cove Drive
Last updated December 21 2019 at 1:32 PM

1215 Cove Drive

1215 Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1215 Cove Drive, Garland, TX 75040

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice single story brick home with large living area with fireplace, dining area, open kitchen. Good size bedrooms. One car garage. Fenced yard with patio. .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 Cove Drive have any available units?
1215 Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 Cove Drive have?
Some of 1215 Cove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Cove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1215 Cove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1215 Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1215 Cove Drive offers parking.
Does 1215 Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 1215 Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1215 Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 1215 Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1215 Cove Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30
Garland, TX 75043
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road
Garland, TX 75048
Lake Meadows
5409 Zion Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive
Garland, TX 75041
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District