1209 Trellis Dr
Last updated November 16 2019 at 8:38 AM
1209 Trellis Dr
1209 Trellis Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1209 Trellis Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Star Crest
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$1200.00/mo, $1000.00 security deposit.
Call Sue at 469-543-0130.
This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1209 Trellis Dr have any available units?
1209 Trellis Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 1209 Trellis Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Trellis Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 Trellis Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1209 Trellis Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1209 Trellis Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1209 Trellis Dr offers parking.
Does 1209 Trellis Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 Trellis Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 Trellis Dr have a pool?
No, 1209 Trellis Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1209 Trellis Dr have accessible units?
No, 1209 Trellis Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 Trellis Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1209 Trellis Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1209 Trellis Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1209 Trellis Dr has units with air conditioning.
