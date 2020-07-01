Rent Calculator
1206 Melrose Street
1206 Melrose Street
1206 Melrose Street
·
Location
1206 Melrose Street, Garland, TX 75040
Golden Meadows
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated property. Ready to move in. Nice roomie back yard. Nice Neighborhood. Closed to George W Bush Turpike, Closed to Firewheel Malls. Choice School Garland ISD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1206 Melrose Street have any available units?
1206 Melrose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1206 Melrose Street have?
Some of 1206 Melrose Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1206 Melrose Street currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Melrose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Melrose Street pet-friendly?
No, 1206 Melrose Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1206 Melrose Street offer parking?
Yes, 1206 Melrose Street offers parking.
Does 1206 Melrose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 Melrose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Melrose Street have a pool?
No, 1206 Melrose Street does not have a pool.
Does 1206 Melrose Street have accessible units?
No, 1206 Melrose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Melrose Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1206 Melrose Street has units with dishwashers.
