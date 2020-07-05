All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1205 Columbine Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1205 Columbine Dr
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:05 AM

1205 Columbine Dr

1205 Columbine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1205 Columbine Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Lakeview Windsor Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Immediate Move In Galrand 3/2/2 - Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home with formal dining area or second living area off entry. Enjoy this family living room with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace with mantel. Galley kitchen features white cabinets and black appliances ( white fridge) with a built-in china cabinet and eat in space. This home has ceramic tile in bathrooms, carpet in bedrooms, great closet space in each room, full-size washer dryer connections, attached garage. Relax in this large backyard with a private sitting area and storage shed. Fresh new interior paint throughout the home, as well as new light fixtures. Convenient location near Lake Ray Hubbard & I-30. Walking distance to Lyles Middle School, Shugart Elementary School, and Hayes Park. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!
#lakerayhubbard #garland #immediatemovein

Section 8 OK. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

(RLNE4518334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Columbine Dr have any available units?
1205 Columbine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 Columbine Dr have?
Some of 1205 Columbine Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Columbine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Columbine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Columbine Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 Columbine Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1205 Columbine Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1205 Columbine Dr offers parking.
Does 1205 Columbine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Columbine Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Columbine Dr have a pool?
No, 1205 Columbine Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Columbine Dr have accessible units?
No, 1205 Columbine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Columbine Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 Columbine Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest At Duck Creek
4328 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road
Garland, TX 75048
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue
Garland, TX 75040
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District