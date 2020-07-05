1205 Columbine Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage fireplace carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Immediate Move In Galrand 3/2/2 - Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home with formal dining area or second living area off entry. Enjoy this family living room with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace with mantel. Galley kitchen features white cabinets and black appliances ( white fridge) with a built-in china cabinet and eat in space. This home has ceramic tile in bathrooms, carpet in bedrooms, great closet space in each room, full-size washer dryer connections, attached garage. Relax in this large backyard with a private sitting area and storage shed. Fresh new interior paint throughout the home, as well as new light fixtures. Convenient location near Lake Ray Hubbard & I-30. Walking distance to Lyles Middle School, Shugart Elementary School, and Hayes Park. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!

#lakerayhubbard #garland #immediatemovein



Section 8 OK. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.



(RLNE4518334)