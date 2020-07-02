All apartments in Garland
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:32 AM

1202 Ontario Dr

1202 Ontario Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1202 Ontario Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Star Crest

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1202 Ontario Dr Available 06/30/19 3 bedroom home near Firewheel! - Nice size 3 bedroom brick home near Firewheel Town Center! Call to view today!

(RLNE4939830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 Ontario Dr have any available units?
1202 Ontario Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 1202 Ontario Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1202 Ontario Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 Ontario Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1202 Ontario Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1202 Ontario Dr offer parking?
No, 1202 Ontario Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1202 Ontario Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 Ontario Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 Ontario Dr have a pool?
No, 1202 Ontario Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1202 Ontario Dr have accessible units?
No, 1202 Ontario Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 Ontario Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1202 Ontario Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1202 Ontario Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1202 Ontario Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

