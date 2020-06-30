Rent Calculator
Last updated June 4 2019 at 7:44 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
119 N 1st St
119 North 1st Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
119 North 1st Street, Garland, TX 75040
Amenities
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
tennis court
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
New Home 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom located right next to Town Square!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 119 N 1st St have any available units?
119 N 1st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 119 N 1st St have?
Some of 119 N 1st St's amenities include pool, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 119 N 1st St currently offering any rent specials?
119 N 1st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 N 1st St pet-friendly?
No, 119 N 1st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 119 N 1st St offer parking?
No, 119 N 1st St does not offer parking.
Does 119 N 1st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 N 1st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 N 1st St have a pool?
Yes, 119 N 1st St has a pool.
Does 119 N 1st St have accessible units?
No, 119 N 1st St does not have accessible units.
Does 119 N 1st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 N 1st St does not have units with dishwashers.
