Nice 3 bedroom home features a large open concept living room and kitchen. Large yard with a storage shed and mature trees. Updated bathroom and kitchen and ceiling fans in all of the bedrooms. $75 administration fee due upon signing of lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 118 Sunflower Drive have any available units?
118 Sunflower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?

What amenities does 118 Sunflower Drive have?
Some of 118 Sunflower Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Sunflower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
118 Sunflower Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.