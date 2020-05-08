All apartments in Garland
118 Sunflower Drive
118 Sunflower Drive

Location

118 Sunflower Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Broadway

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice 3 bedroom home features a large open concept living room and kitchen. Large yard with a storage shed and mature trees. Updated bathroom and kitchen and ceiling fans in all of the bedrooms. $75 administration fee due upon signing of lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Sunflower Drive have any available units?
118 Sunflower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 Sunflower Drive have?
Some of 118 Sunflower Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Sunflower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
118 Sunflower Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Sunflower Drive pet-friendly?
No, 118 Sunflower Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 118 Sunflower Drive offer parking?
No, 118 Sunflower Drive does not offer parking.
Does 118 Sunflower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Sunflower Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Sunflower Drive have a pool?
No, 118 Sunflower Drive does not have a pool.
Does 118 Sunflower Drive have accessible units?
No, 118 Sunflower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Sunflower Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 Sunflower Drive has units with dishwashers.

