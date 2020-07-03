All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1158 Regal Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1158 Regal Drive
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:23 AM

1158 Regal Drive

1158 Regal Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1158 Regal Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Mill Creek Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1158 Regal Drive have any available units?
1158 Regal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1158 Regal Drive have?
Some of 1158 Regal Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1158 Regal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1158 Regal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1158 Regal Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1158 Regal Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1158 Regal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1158 Regal Drive offers parking.
Does 1158 Regal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1158 Regal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1158 Regal Drive have a pool?
No, 1158 Regal Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1158 Regal Drive have accessible units?
No, 1158 Regal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1158 Regal Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1158 Regal Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest At Duck Creek
4328 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive
Garland, TX 75041
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District