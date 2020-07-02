1139 Caldwell Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Convenient location and just finished renovation!!! Fresh paint through out the house interior and exterior. New AC units. Three bedrooms and two and half bathrooms. Spacious living room and family rooms. Spacious yard with a covered patio.