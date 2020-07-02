Convenient location and just finished renovation!!! Fresh paint through out the house interior and exterior. New AC units. Three bedrooms and two and half bathrooms. Spacious living room and family rooms. Spacious yard with a covered patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1139 Caldwell Drive have any available units?
1139 Caldwell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1139 Caldwell Drive have?
Some of 1139 Caldwell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1139 Caldwell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1139 Caldwell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.