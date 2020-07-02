All apartments in Garland
Last updated August 15 2019 at 3:41 AM

1139 Caldwell Drive

1139 Caldwell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1139 Caldwell Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Convenient location and just finished renovation!!! Fresh paint through out the house interior and exterior. New AC units. Three bedrooms and two and half bathrooms. Spacious living room and family rooms. Spacious yard with a covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1139 Caldwell Drive have any available units?
1139 Caldwell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1139 Caldwell Drive have?
Some of 1139 Caldwell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1139 Caldwell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1139 Caldwell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1139 Caldwell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1139 Caldwell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1139 Caldwell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1139 Caldwell Drive offers parking.
Does 1139 Caldwell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1139 Caldwell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1139 Caldwell Drive have a pool?
No, 1139 Caldwell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1139 Caldwell Drive have accessible units?
No, 1139 Caldwell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1139 Caldwell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1139 Caldwell Drive has units with dishwashers.

