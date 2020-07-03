Rent Calculator
1122 vicksburg Drive
Last updated September 25 2019 at 3:02 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1122 vicksburg Drive
1122 Vicksburg Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1122 Vicksburg Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Southgate
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Very nice, vacant and ready to move in. has two living areas and one could be used for 4th bedroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1122 vicksburg Drive have any available units?
1122 vicksburg Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1122 vicksburg Drive have?
Some of 1122 vicksburg Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 1122 vicksburg Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1122 vicksburg Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 vicksburg Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1122 vicksburg Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1122 vicksburg Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1122 vicksburg Drive offers parking.
Does 1122 vicksburg Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1122 vicksburg Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 vicksburg Drive have a pool?
No, 1122 vicksburg Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1122 vicksburg Drive have accessible units?
No, 1122 vicksburg Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 vicksburg Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1122 vicksburg Drive has units with dishwashers.
