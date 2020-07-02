All apartments in Garland
Garland, TX
1121 Arbor Gate Drive
1121 Arbor Gate Drive

1121 Arbor Gate Drive · No Longer Available
1121 Arbor Gate Drive, Garland, TX 75040
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
microwave
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
media room
Excellent 4-2-2 single story Northeast Garland home, pretty eat-in island kitchen, nice ceramic tile flooring, lots of cabinets & counter top space, recessed lighting, gas cook top, oven, built-in microwave, breakfast area & bar, spacious living room, beautiful laminate flooring, cozy gas starter fireplace, wall of windows, tall ceiling, PVC blinds, elegant master suite, garden tub, double sinks, separate shower, huge walk in closet, combo formal living & dining room, separate utility room. Great location minutes to Firewheel Town Center, movie theaters, shopping, restaurants, 190 George Bush Freeway.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Does 1121 Arbor Gate Drive have any available units?
1121 Arbor Gate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 Arbor Gate Drive have?
Some of 1121 Arbor Gate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Arbor Gate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Arbor Gate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Arbor Gate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1121 Arbor Gate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1121 Arbor Gate Drive offer parking?
No, 1121 Arbor Gate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1121 Arbor Gate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Arbor Gate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Arbor Gate Drive have a pool?
No, 1121 Arbor Gate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Arbor Gate Drive have accessible units?
No, 1121 Arbor Gate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Arbor Gate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 Arbor Gate Drive has units with dishwashers.

