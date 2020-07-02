1121 Arbor Gate Drive

Amenities
Excellent 4-2-2 single story Northeast Garland home, pretty eat-in island kitchen, nice ceramic tile flooring, lots of cabinets & counter top space, recessed lighting, gas cook top, oven, built-in microwave, breakfast area & bar, spacious living room, beautiful laminate flooring, cozy gas starter fireplace, wall of windows, tall ceiling, PVC blinds, elegant master suite, garden tub, double sinks, separate shower, huge walk in closet, combo formal living & dining room, separate utility room. Great location minutes to Firewheel Town Center, movie theaters, shopping, restaurants, 190 George Bush Freeway.