1118 Arbor Gate Drive
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:23 AM

1118 Arbor Gate Drive

1118 Arbor Gate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1118 Arbor Gate Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Carriagehouse

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice home. Ready to move In. Wood Laminate thru out the house. Separate master room. Closed to 190 George W Bush Turnpike. Closed to Schools. Minutes to Firewheel Malls. A Must See.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 Arbor Gate Drive have any available units?
1118 Arbor Gate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1118 Arbor Gate Drive have?
Some of 1118 Arbor Gate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 Arbor Gate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1118 Arbor Gate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 Arbor Gate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1118 Arbor Gate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1118 Arbor Gate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1118 Arbor Gate Drive offers parking.
Does 1118 Arbor Gate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1118 Arbor Gate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 Arbor Gate Drive have a pool?
No, 1118 Arbor Gate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1118 Arbor Gate Drive have accessible units?
No, 1118 Arbor Gate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 Arbor Gate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1118 Arbor Gate Drive has units with dishwashers.

