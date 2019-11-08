Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1118 Arbor Gate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1118 Arbor Gate Drive
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:23 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1118 Arbor Gate Drive
1118 Arbor Gate Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1118 Arbor Gate Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Carriagehouse
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice home. Ready to move In. Wood Laminate thru out the house. Separate master room. Closed to 190 George W Bush Turnpike. Closed to Schools. Minutes to Firewheel Malls. A Must See.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1118 Arbor Gate Drive have any available units?
1118 Arbor Gate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1118 Arbor Gate Drive have?
Some of 1118 Arbor Gate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1118 Arbor Gate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1118 Arbor Gate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 Arbor Gate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1118 Arbor Gate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1118 Arbor Gate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1118 Arbor Gate Drive offers parking.
Does 1118 Arbor Gate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1118 Arbor Gate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 Arbor Gate Drive have a pool?
No, 1118 Arbor Gate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1118 Arbor Gate Drive have accessible units?
No, 1118 Arbor Gate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 Arbor Gate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1118 Arbor Gate Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75044
The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75040
Similar Pages
Garland 1 Bedrooms
Garland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly Apartments
Garland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District