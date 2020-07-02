All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1117 Lawson Drive

1117 Lawson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1117 Lawson Drive, Garland, TX 75042
Western Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath , in an established neighborhood.Ideally located to many shopping centers and grocery stores. Easy access to major highways,- I-635, Central Express Highway and Pres. George Bush Highway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 Lawson Drive have any available units?
1117 Lawson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 1117 Lawson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1117 Lawson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 Lawson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1117 Lawson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1117 Lawson Drive offer parking?
No, 1117 Lawson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1117 Lawson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 Lawson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 Lawson Drive have a pool?
No, 1117 Lawson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1117 Lawson Drive have accessible units?
No, 1117 Lawson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 Lawson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1117 Lawson Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1117 Lawson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1117 Lawson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

