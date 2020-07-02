1117 Lawson Drive, Garland, TX 75042 Western Heights
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath , in an established neighborhood.Ideally located to many shopping centers and grocery stores. Easy access to major highways,- I-635, Central Express Highway and Pres. George Bush Highway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
