NICE 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH DUPLEX. CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT AND 1 CAR CARPORT - LEFT SPACE. KITCHEN HAS REFRIGERATOR, STOVE AND UTILITY CLOSET THAT HAS CONNECTIONS FOR FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER. A SMALL PET IS OK WITH OWNER'S APPROVAL.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1111 Clinton Street have any available units?
1111 Clinton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 Clinton Street have?
Some of 1111 Clinton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 Clinton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Clinton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Clinton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 Clinton Street is pet friendly.
Does 1111 Clinton Street offer parking?
Yes, 1111 Clinton Street offers parking.
Does 1111 Clinton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1111 Clinton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Clinton Street have a pool?
No, 1111 Clinton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1111 Clinton Street have accessible units?
No, 1111 Clinton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Clinton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 Clinton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
