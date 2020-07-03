Rent Calculator
1109 Atlanta Drive
1109 Atlanta Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1109 Atlanta Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Southgate
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home is currently undergoing rehab and will be ready for tours on 06.09.2019.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1109 Atlanta Drive have any available units?
1109 Atlanta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1109 Atlanta Drive have?
Some of 1109 Atlanta Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1109 Atlanta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Atlanta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Atlanta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1109 Atlanta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1109 Atlanta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1109 Atlanta Drive offers parking.
Does 1109 Atlanta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 Atlanta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Atlanta Drive have a pool?
No, 1109 Atlanta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1109 Atlanta Drive have accessible units?
No, 1109 Atlanta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Atlanta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 Atlanta Drive has units with dishwashers.
