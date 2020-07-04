Rent Calculator
1105 Spring Lake Drive
1105 Spring Lake Drive
1105 Spring Lake Dr
Location
1105 Spring Lake Dr, Garland, TX 75043
Montclair
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice house in a perfect location. 2 car garage with a big back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1105 Spring Lake Drive have any available units?
1105 Spring Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1105 Spring Lake Drive have?
Some of 1105 Spring Lake Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 1105 Spring Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Spring Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Spring Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1105 Spring Lake Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1105 Spring Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1105 Spring Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 1105 Spring Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 Spring Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Spring Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 1105 Spring Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Spring Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 1105 Spring Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Spring Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 Spring Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
