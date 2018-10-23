Rent Calculator
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
109 W Avenue D
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
109 W Avenue D
109 West Avenue D
·
No Longer Available
Location
109 West Avenue D, Garland, TX 75040
Amenities
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom on almost half an acre lot. Freshly painted and reno. Conveniently located near the Downtown Garland area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 109 W Avenue D have any available units?
109 W Avenue D doesn't have any available units at this time.
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 109 W Avenue D have?
Some of 109 W Avenue D's amenities include garage, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 109 W Avenue D currently offering any rent specials?
109 W Avenue D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 W Avenue D pet-friendly?
No, 109 W Avenue D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 109 W Avenue D offer parking?
Yes, 109 W Avenue D offers parking.
Does 109 W Avenue D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 W Avenue D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 W Avenue D have a pool?
No, 109 W Avenue D does not have a pool.
Does 109 W Avenue D have accessible units?
No, 109 W Avenue D does not have accessible units.
Does 109 W Avenue D have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 W Avenue D does not have units with dishwashers.
