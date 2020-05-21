Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with large backyard at a quiet Cul De Sac neighborhood. Close to school and Firewheel town center shopping area. Easy access to George Bush Highway190. Double deposit is required if credit score is lower than 620.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1057 Sunset Circle have any available units?
1057 Sunset Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 1057 Sunset Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1057 Sunset Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.