All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1057 Sunset Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1057 Sunset Circle
Last updated October 28 2019 at 11:03 PM

1057 Sunset Circle

1057 Sunset Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1057 Sunset Circle, Garland, TX 75040
Star Crest

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with large backyard at a quiet Cul De Sac neighborhood. Close to school and Firewheel town center shopping area. Easy access to George Bush Highway190.
Double deposit is required if credit score is lower than 620.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1057 Sunset Circle have any available units?
1057 Sunset Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 1057 Sunset Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1057 Sunset Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1057 Sunset Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1057 Sunset Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1057 Sunset Circle offer parking?
No, 1057 Sunset Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1057 Sunset Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1057 Sunset Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1057 Sunset Circle have a pool?
No, 1057 Sunset Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1057 Sunset Circle have accessible units?
No, 1057 Sunset Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1057 Sunset Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1057 Sunset Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1057 Sunset Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1057 Sunset Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest At Duck Creek
4328 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Country Club Condos
1701 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Berkshire Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy
Garland, TX 75044
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District