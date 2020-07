Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace bathtub

Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom in the country. Spacious living with cozy fireplace with tons of natural light!! Open kitchen to living, split floorplan, huge master bedroom with jetted garden tub and walk-in shower. Covered patio, large workshop optional with $200 rent increase. Available for a ate June move for 6 month lease only!! **Pictures may be taken prior to current tenant**