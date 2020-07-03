All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:32 PM

1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX 75041

1051 East Centerville Road · No Longer Available
Location

1051 East Centerville Road, Garland, TX 75041

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
garage
internet access
volleyball court
Garland 1/1 $795

Exterior Amenities: 3 Pools, Perimeter fence, Private detached garages($75/mo), Club house, Picnic area, 3 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Play ground, Racquetball, Volleyball, Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 868

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX 75041 have any available units?
1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX 75041 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX 75041 have?
Some of 1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX 75041's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX 75041 currently offering any rent specials?
1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX 75041 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX 75041 pet-friendly?
No, 1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX 75041 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX 75041 offer parking?
Yes, 1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX 75041 offers parking.
Does 1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX 75041 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX 75041 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX 75041 have a pool?
Yes, 1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX 75041 has a pool.
Does 1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX 75041 have accessible units?
Yes, 1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX 75041 has accessible units.
Does 1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX 75041 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX 75041 has units with dishwashers.

