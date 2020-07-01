Rent Calculator
Last updated December 1 2019 at 12:55 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1038 Crest Park Drive
1038 Crest Park Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1038 Crest Park Drive, Garland, TX 75042
Walnut
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious bedrooms, close to highways, plenty of cabinet space in kitchen, and new appliances!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1038 Crest Park Drive have any available units?
1038 Crest Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1038 Crest Park Drive have?
Some of 1038 Crest Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 1038 Crest Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1038 Crest Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 Crest Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1038 Crest Park Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1038 Crest Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1038 Crest Park Drive offers parking.
Does 1038 Crest Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1038 Crest Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 Crest Park Drive have a pool?
No, 1038 Crest Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1038 Crest Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 1038 Crest Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 Crest Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1038 Crest Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
