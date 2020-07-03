All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1026 High Country Drive

1026 High Country Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1026 High Country Drive, Garland, TX 75041

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!
*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 High Country Drive have any available units?
1026 High Country Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1026 High Country Drive have?
Some of 1026 High Country Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1026 High Country Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1026 High Country Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 High Country Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1026 High Country Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1026 High Country Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1026 High Country Drive offers parking.
Does 1026 High Country Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1026 High Country Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 High Country Drive have a pool?
No, 1026 High Country Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1026 High Country Drive have accessible units?
No, 1026 High Country Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 High Country Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1026 High Country Drive has units with dishwashers.

