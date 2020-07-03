All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1017 Glynn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1017 Glynn Drive
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:25 PM

1017 Glynn Drive

1017 Glynn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1017 Glynn Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Estates-Heights

Amenities

pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 Glynn Drive have any available units?
1017 Glynn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 1017 Glynn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1017 Glynn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 Glynn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1017 Glynn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1017 Glynn Drive offer parking?
No, 1017 Glynn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1017 Glynn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 Glynn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 Glynn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1017 Glynn Drive has a pool.
Does 1017 Glynn Drive have accessible units?
No, 1017 Glynn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 Glynn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1017 Glynn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1017 Glynn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1017 Glynn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road
Garland, TX 75048
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue
Garland, TX 75040
Lake Meadows
5409 Zion Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd
Garland, TX 75043

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District