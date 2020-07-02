All apartments in Garland
1011 Rice Drive

1011 Rice Drive
Location

1011 Rice Drive, Garland, TX 75042
Walnut

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2019

Deposits: 1500.0
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 Rice Drive have any available units?
1011 Rice Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 1011 Rice Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1011 Rice Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 Rice Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1011 Rice Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1011 Rice Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1011 Rice Drive offers parking.
Does 1011 Rice Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 Rice Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 Rice Drive have a pool?
No, 1011 Rice Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1011 Rice Drive have accessible units?
No, 1011 Rice Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 Rice Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1011 Rice Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1011 Rice Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1011 Rice Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

