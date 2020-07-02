Rent Calculator
Last updated February 25 2020 at 12:58 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
101 Tulip Drive
101 Tulip Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
101 Tulip Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Broadway
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Corner lot! 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Garland. New stove and oven! Updated flooring and paint throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 101 Tulip Drive have any available units?
101 Tulip Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 101 Tulip Drive have?
Some of 101 Tulip Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 101 Tulip Drive currently offering any rent specials?
101 Tulip Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Tulip Drive pet-friendly?
No, 101 Tulip Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 101 Tulip Drive offer parking?
Yes, 101 Tulip Drive offers parking.
Does 101 Tulip Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Tulip Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Tulip Drive have a pool?
No, 101 Tulip Drive does not have a pool.
Does 101 Tulip Drive have accessible units?
No, 101 Tulip Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Tulip Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Tulip Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
