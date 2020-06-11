All apartments in Garland
Location

1008 Rice Drive, Garland, TX 75042
Walnut

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Charlotte II floorplan is a cozy 3 bedroom, 2 baths, one-story home with lots of charm. This plan has a small front porch and a small patio in the back. As you enter, you walk into your spacious family room with a view to the dining area. The master suite is tucked in the back with its private master bath and a nice walk-in closet. The other bedrooms are the same size and have close access to a separate bathroom. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two-car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 Rice Drive have any available units?
1008 Rice Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 1008 Rice Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1008 Rice Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 Rice Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1008 Rice Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1008 Rice Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1008 Rice Drive offers parking.
Does 1008 Rice Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 Rice Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 Rice Drive have a pool?
No, 1008 Rice Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1008 Rice Drive have accessible units?
No, 1008 Rice Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 Rice Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1008 Rice Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 Rice Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1008 Rice Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

