All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1006 Delores Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Garland, TX
1006 Delores Drive
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:15 PM
1 of 15
1006 Delores Drive
1006 Delores Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1006 Delores Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Carriagehouse
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful light 3 bedroom ranch in North Garland, beautifully redone with fresh paint, granite counters. furnished house, excludes refrigerator, washer and dryer. Must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1006 Delores Drive have any available units?
1006 Delores Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1006 Delores Drive have?
Some of 1006 Delores Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1006 Delores Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Delores Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Delores Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1006 Delores Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1006 Delores Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1006 Delores Drive offers parking.
Does 1006 Delores Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1006 Delores Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Delores Drive have a pool?
No, 1006 Delores Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Delores Drive have accessible units?
No, 1006 Delores Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Delores Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1006 Delores Drive has units with dishwashers.
